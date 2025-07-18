Wells Fargo installs new lights on Uptown building, shows special features

CHARLOTTE — Wells Fargo installed new signage on its building in Uptown on June 15.

Now, the signage features new lighting, creating a display of moving colors and patterns on the skyline.

Officials said both sides of the 550 South Tryon Street building will be decorated with the new lights for holidays and special events.

