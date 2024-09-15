Wells Fargo in trouble with regulators again

CHARLOTTE — Wells Fargo & Co. finds itself once again in the regulatory crosshairs, with the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency saying it has reached a formal agreement with the bank over “deficiencies” in its practices to fight money laundering.
Specifically, the OCC took aim at the San Francisco bank’s anti-money laundering and sanctions risk management practices.
The OCC’s enforcement action against Wells Fargo Bank, announced Sept. 12, does not include a monetary penalty. But the agreement does not allow the bank to expand into high-risk areas without permission from the regulator.
Read the full story on CBJ’s website here.
(VIDEO: ‘I’m not calm’: Woman says someone stole $900,000 out of her bank account)
©2024 Cox Media Group