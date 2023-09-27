Wells Fargo wants to put name on top of iconic Uptown Charlotte building

CHARLOTTE — There could be a big change coming to Uptown Charlotte’s skyline.

Wells Fargo is asking for permission to add signage to the top of the iconic former Duke Energy building.

A rendering obtained by Channel 9 shows that Wells Fargo wants to put a sign on the handle of the building at 550 South Tryon. The sign would be more than 1,800 square-feet.

The exact wording of the sign wasn’t given in the planning documents.

About three years ago, another iconic Uptown fixture, the Hearst Tower, had a Truist name and logo placed at the top.

Wells Fargo has a significant history with the building, which was first announced in 2004 and opened in 2010. The building was originally going to be called the Wachovia Corporate Center before Wells Fargo announced that it was going to purchase Wachovia.

After that purchase, Wells Fargo ended up leasing out more space -- Duke Energy came in and became the primary tenant, leading to the rebranding as Duke Energy Center. Years later, Duke Energy departed, and Wells Fargo announced in 2023 that the company would consolidate its offices and occupy about 95% of the building, according to our partners at the Charlotte Business Journal.

Charlotte City Council will hold a public hearing and vote on the proposal in the coming months.

