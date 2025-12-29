WeLoveU Foundation hosts Adopt a Stream event in north Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — Dozens of volunteers got their hands dirty cleaning out Little Sugar Creek in north Charlotte.

They worked off of Cullman Avenue and East 36th Street. This was part of the international WeLoveU Foundation’s Adopt a Stream event.

“The work that we are carrying out is for one another. We want to share it as one big family, as a global family,” said Greg Zambrana with the foundation. “We would like to extend an invitation to all the communities in the Charlotte area.”

The foundation carries out volunteer activities all over the world. The organization says it is inspired by a mother’s love for her kids and that if everyone has the heart of a mother, the world would be a much more beautiful place.

