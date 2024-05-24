‘We’re a community’: Meet the running club cruising Charlotte’s streets every week

CHARLOTTE — Most Tuesday evenings in Charlotte, there’s a bustle along N. Graham Street, but it’s not a typical rush hour traffic jam.

It’s the Mad Miles Run Club, and if you’ve never been before, you may not know what you’re walking into.

“Mad Miles Run Club is almost indescribable; I tell people all the time we are a run club, but we are so much more,” Cornell Jones told Channel 9′s Elsa Gillis. “We’re a community.”

Jones is the founder of Mad Miles. He said he wanted to get back into running in 2020, so he committed to one mile a day. Some of his friends caught wind of the challenge and joined in, and it kept growing.

About 800 to 1,000 people now show up at the club’s weekly runs, including one at Camp North End.

This weekend, runners with the club are taking the challenge to the Meck Mile at American Legion Stadium. The race is pulling together people of all experience levels to run a single mile - a shared goal with Mad Miles’ origin story.

