‘We’re going the right way’: Panthers keep it tight in loss to Chiefs

CHARLOTTE — The streak of wins for the Carolina Panthers stops at two, but the team has an optimistic future after a close loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.

The Panthers kept it tight in a game with one of the top teams in the NFL at Bank of America Stadium. Despite the loss, the players told Channel 9′s Phil Orban and DaShawn Brown that this team is growing.

Bryce Young’s development

It was one of Quarterback Bryce Young’s best performances in a Panthers uniform. He completed 60% of his passes and threw for more than 260 yards.

Several guys told Channel 9 that Bryce also addressed the team when the game was over, and they said his words left and impact.

“[He said] this is who we are, and it’s not a surprise. Like I said earlier, we’re a good football team, we’re not quite where we want to be yet, but it shouldn’t be a surprise that we can do great things,” said Running back Chuba Hubbard.

Offensive lineman Robert Hunt said Young is “on the right track.”

“He’s leading, he’s playing the game the right way, you know, the same thing, man. We are going the right way and people will start feeling that we’re starting to feel the future is bright,” Hunt said.

“Just a message of our confidence and who we can be and again, we love that guy and appreciate his kind of mindset this year,” said Wide receiver Adam Thielen.

Canales said he didn’t feel the need to make a big statement, saying Young is doing that, himself. He’ll get the start next week when the Panthers host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

