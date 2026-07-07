CHARLOTTE — An investigation into drug activity at a west Charlotte home led to the seizure of not only narcotics and guns, but Animal Care and Control also responded because there were six malnourished dogs, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department stated.

Someone provided a CrimeStoppers tip about the house in the 500 block of West Kingston Avenue.

Officers pulled over a car linked to an alleged drug deal at the home.

They got a search warrant for the vehicle and found approximately 29 grams of suspected crack cocaine, approximately 29 grams of suspected crystal methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, and $354 in cash.

The Southeast Service Area Crime Reduction Unit, which was conducting the investigation, also obtained a search warrant for the home.

They seized three firearms. One of the guns was stolen. There were also approximately 3 grams of suspected methamphetamine and additional drug paraphernalia.

That was when Animal Care and Control was called in and seized the sick dogs.

West Charlotte drug bust uncovers guns, narcotics, and neglected dogs From left: Angela Lynn Chin, Leshawn Adams

Angela Lynn Chin, 49, was arrested and charged with:

Trafficking methamphetamine

Trafficking cocaine

Cruelty to animals

Leshawn Adams, 25, was arrested and charged with:

Trafficking cocaine

Possession of a firearm by a felon

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Maintaining a vehicle

Fictious tag

Submit tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers by calling 704-334-1600, visiting CharlotteCrimeStoppers.com, or utilizing the P3 mobile tips app.

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