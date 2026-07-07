Charlotte Fire Department responds to three fires within an hour overnight

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte fire crews responded to three structure fires across the city overnight, with no injuries reported in any of the incidents.

The fires occurred within the midnight hour at locations including Sugar Hollow Drive, Abendego Road and Tremaine Court.

Thirty Charlotte firefighters worked to control a fire on Sugar Hollow Drive, which they brought under control in 50 minutes. No civilians or firefighters sustained injuries in this incident.

CFD said the Sugar Hollow fire was started by a lightning strike.

Another fire on Abendego Road also saw a response from 30 Charlotte firefighters, who controlled it in under 30 minutes. There were no injuries to civilians or firefighters at this scene.

Firefighters were on scene at Tremaine Court, where fire was showing from a single-story building.

Channel 9 is asking if storms may have had an impact in causing the other fires.

The Charlotte Fire Investigation Task Force is leading the efforts to determine what sparked the incidents.

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