West Charlotte native Steve Wilks provides resources to local students through nonprofit

CHARLOTTE — Steve Wilks has spent decades designing gameplans: First in professional football, now for local students.

“I had athletics,” Wilks said. “I was able with my coaches to be able to walk me through the [college admissions] process.”

“A lot of these kids don’t have that blueprint. We provide that avenue.”

It’s that experience that inspired Wilks to start the 3T Foundation -- an acronym that stands for teach, train, and task. Now in its fourth year, the organization is based in his hometown, Charlotte, with pillars that model his philosophy as a longtime coach.

“It’s something that I use with my players. With the youth, we talk about we teach for knowledge, we train for excellence so they can conquer the task of the day,” he said.

“That’s my mission is to touch as many lives as I can in a positive way. It’s not about the NFL shield, being a head coach or coordinator, [or] coaching in the Super Bowl. It’s the impact we make in the lives of others.”

