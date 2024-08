West Charlotte road closed due to downed powerlines, utility pole

CHARLOTTE — A road in west Charlotte was closed Friday morning due to a broken utility pole and downed powerlines.

The incident occurred just before 8 a.m. on Wilkinson Boulevard near Old Steele Creek Road.

Channel 9 crews observed several police vehicles blocking the roadway.

A snapped power pole and traffic lights laying on the road were also observed.

While injuries have been reported, it is unclear when the roadway will reopen.

VIDEO: South End road partially reopens after tractor-trailer takes down powerlines

South End road partially reopens after tractor-trailer takes down powerlines





©2024 Cox Media Group