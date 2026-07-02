West Charlotte summer camp offers affordable enrichment for kids

CHARLOTTE — The Creative Minds Summer Enrichment Camp in West Charlotte is offering an affordable summer program for up to 100 children daily, providing critical resources and a safe space during school breaks.

The camp addresses a significant need in an area grappling with limited youth programming and concerns about community violence.

Based out of a local American Legion building, the program charges $50 for the entire summer, making it one of the few accessible options of its kind for families in the community.

The camp serves as a vital resource in West Charlotte, where there is a notable absence of youth activities and funding. Many families in the area face financial difficulties, making even the modest $50 summer fee a struggle for some.

Donations and efforts by the camp’s Program Director cover the majority of operating costs, ensuring the program remains available to those who need it most.

Program Director Venice Grant for Creative Minds Summer Enrichment Camp acknowledged the financial challenges faced by families in the area.

“And believe it or not, some of our families still struggle for that,” Grant said regarding the $50 summer cost.

She further explained the environment her camp operates within, noting, “In this area, there is a lack of programming, there’s a lack of activities, there’s a lack of funding.”

Grant expressed her deep commitment to the children, stating, “Each and every one of these kids mean the world to me. And when they come through our doors, they become a part of our family forever.”

This sentiment is shared by the campers, with one participant remarking, “I feel amazing, and I just feel safe here when I’m there, and I just feel like I’m at home.”

Jackie Lewis, a staffer at the camp, brings a personal understanding of the need for safe spaces, having experienced the loss of her son and grandson to gun violence.

Lewis emphasized the importance of the camp, stating, “We have a lot of shootings that take place in our community. So it’s important to me that our youth have a safe space to come to.”

The camp’s curriculum integrates therapy practices and creative activities, aiming to provide a holistic environment for the children. For some attendees, the camp also ensures they receive meals that might otherwise be unavailable to them.

Lewis finds fulfillment in her work, noting, “If you look around, you see all the children having fun. And so it makes my day when I come in, and I know that they’re going to be okay for today.”

Program Grant highlighted the extensive demand for the camp’s services. “I think the need is truly immeasurable, you know,” Grant said.

She added, “When you see our youth these days, they are so lost, and to be able to provide a little bit of relief for them means the world to me.”

In a separate community safety effort, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department’s J-POST unit recently conducted door-to-door outreach.

This initiative aimed to warn teen offenders and their parents about the potential consequences of negative behavior.

CMPD’s focus is on controlling “teen takeovers,” referencing a recent incident at Romare Bearden Park.

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