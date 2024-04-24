West Meck grad overcomes rejection, heads to NFL draft

CHARLOTTE — Growing up, Delmar Glaze would write his goals on the bathroom mirror. He was intentional, looking at and studying them every morning before school at West Mecklenburg High School.

For much of his senior year, it was a simple message: Get an offer at a school where he could showcase his talent.

“We drove up and down the East Coast just trying to get him an opportunity because that’s all he needed, was an opportunity,” said West Meck football coach Nick Mata.

Glaze, a massive offensive lineman, was able to get that. But the path there was harder than anyone could have thought.

