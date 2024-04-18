Channel 9 Special: Draft Countdown

DETROIT — It’s almost time for the NFL draft, a life-changing moment for so many talented local athletes.

It wasn’t too long ago they were in the Carolinas dominating fields on Friday nights. Now, they’re poised to step up to the game’s highest level.

In a special Channel 9 show, we’re highlighting the sacrifices made, the adversities overcome, and those who helped them most on their journeys to the NFL.

Perhaps some of that talent can stay close to home to help the Carolina Panthers, as they attempt to rise from the ashes of one of the worst seasons in franchise history.

On April 24 and 25, Channel 9 is previewing the draft live from Detroit. We’re talking about how Carolina can make the biggest impact with a brand-new coaching staff and a retooled defense.

>> Watch LIVE at 7 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday on Channel 9.

(WATCH BELOW: UNC’s QB Drake Maye to enter NFL draft)

UNC’s QB Drake Maye to enter NFL draft





©2024 Cox Media Group