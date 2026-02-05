Western Carolina students help Durham police solve 2023 missing persons case

CULLOWHEE, N.C. — Six forensic anthropology students at Western Carolina University helped solve a missing persons case from 2023.

The students, along with the help of five professors and a group of officials from the Durham Police Department, searched the woods of Ellerbe Creek in December.

The team searched for items such as plastic or fabric that could serve as evidence in the investigation. After several hours of searching, Kayleigh Best, director of the forensic anthropology program at WCU, located the remains, according to a release from the university.

“Due to the assistance by everyone involved from WCU, we can bring closure to the family of the deceased, as well as clear a case and obtain valuable experience in these types of cases,” Donald Hall, an investigator with the Durham Police Department, said.

The collaboration allowed WCU students to apply classroom knowledge to a real-world investigation. The university’s forensic anthropology program focuses on hands-on experience and community service through partnerships with North Carolina agencies.

This is not the first investigation WCU students have helped with. Students also helped recover human remains in Cherokee in 2025.

VIDEO: Skeletal remains found near Burke County creek, investigation underway

Skeletal remains found near Burke County creek, investigation underway

©2026 Cox Media Group