Western NC vineyard using drones for eco-friendly treatment

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. — A vineyard is using modern technology to move traditional practices into a new age of agriculture, WLOS reports.

Saint Paul Vineyards in Henderson County began using drones to spray fungicide more efficiently and eco-friendly. The previous spraying technique took more than two hours. With the drones, it takes only 10 minutes.

Every two weeks, a drone team comes to spray fungides aimed at killing mold and mildew. The drones are able to target the areas more accurately, creating less overspray and saving resources.

“We’re trying to cut back on the use of tractors and compacting, as well as be more efficient and effective with the spraying material we use. Getting it on the vines and more just around the vines,” vineyard owner Alan Ward said, explaining why he took part in the project. “We are just trying to be good stewards to the environment, as well as save money.”

Employees say they first saw this method when traveling to the West Coast and Europe for research.

(WATCH: Farm Bureau replaces girl’s chicken coop destroyed by tornado)

Farm Bureau replaces girl’s chicken coop destroyed by tornado

©2024 Cox Media Group