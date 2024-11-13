Western North Carolina lost 822,000 acres of forest in Helene

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — According to a report from the North Carolina Forest Service, Hurricane Helene caused more than $213 million in damage to the forests of western North Carolina impacting 821,906 acres.

Roughly 17 counties were impacted. Most of the damage was confined to six counties: Avery, Buncombe, McDowell, Mitchell, Henderson, and Yancey. McDowell County suffered 130,805 acres of damage alone. The forest services estimates 27% of the forestland in the affected counties saw some damage.

According to the report, most of the damage came from high winds, though flooding and mudslides caused a small portion of the forest devastation.

In some areas, there were sections of forest with severe damage adjacent to areas with relatively light damage. The report noted that mountain slopes facing a southernly direction experienced the brunt of the wind and much more damage.

Privately owned land saw 78% of the damage while 21% of the damage was on land owned by the U.S. Forest Service or other public agencies.

Hardwood trees like oaks, maples, birches and poplars suffered more damage than conifers like firs, pines and spruces.

According to the USFS, this is likely the most damaging weather event to the region’s forests since Hurricane Hugo in 1989.

