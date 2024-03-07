What a $100K salary is actually worth in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — With a six-figure salary often considered an ideal income in the U.S., just how far does $100,000 go in Charlotte? A recent study by SmartAsset sought to answer that question by determining where people can find the most value in a $100,000 salary.

The personal finance website compared the nation’s largest cities to see what an annual salary of $100,000 is actually worth in each place. To do so, SmartAsset took into account federal, state and local taxes in addition to the local cost of living. The analysis includes 72 cities.

Charlotteans have a purchasing power of $76,750 from a $100,000 salary after adjusting for taxes and cost of living, the analysis found. That ranked Charlotte at No. 31.

Read more here.

VIDEO: CMS’ proposed budget focuses on salary, benefit increases

CMS’ proposed budget focuses on salary, benefit increases

©2024 Cox Media Group