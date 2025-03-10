What is considered middle class in North Carolina?

CHARLOTTE — How much do you need to make to be middle class in North Carolina?

According to the Charlotte Observer, the group SmartAsset looked at census data to find out.

It found a household had to earn between $47,000 and $141,000 to be considered middle class.

That is about 45% of North Carolina families were considered middle class.

Looking at Charlotte, a family needs to earn between $53,000 and $161,000 to be called middle class.

VIDEO: Carolinas awarded hundreds of millions to help low-income families adopt solar

Carolinas awarded hundreds of millions to help low-income families adopt solar

©2025 Cox Media Group