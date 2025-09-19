What to know about a new critter invading South Carolina

SOUTH CAROLINA — A new invasive species, the two-spotted leafhopper, is threatening cotton and okra crops in South Carolina, according to Clemson University agricultural experts.

The two-spotted leafhopper, native to the Indian subcontinent, was first detected in the United States in Florida in 2024 and has since spread to Georgia, Mississippi, Alabama, and North Carolina.

Clemson University is urging residents to report sightings of the leafhopper in areas west of Interstate 77 and Interstate 20, where the insect has not yet been widely documented. The fast-spreading nature of the leafhopper poses a significant threat to local agriculture, particularly cotton and okra crops.

