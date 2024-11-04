What to know for Election Day in North Carolina

CHARLOTTE — Tuesday night is your last chance for your voice to be heard, and the Carolinas have already seen record turnout for the 2024 election.

Election workers will have the task of tallying all of those ballots Tuesday night, and Channel 9′s Hunter Sáenz got an inside look into what they’re expecting.

Mecklenburg County Board of Elections Director Michael Dickerson says he expects long lines at the start of the day when polls open and at the end of the day just before they close.

But with such a large turnout during early voting, Dickerson is expecting a smooth Election Day.

“I have phones all over this building right now,” Dickerson told Sáenz.

Those phones have been ringing off the hook for days. The county’s board of elections office is buzzing, and it’s one of the busiest places in Charlotte these days.

Dickerson said he’s getting common questions like: “Where’s my precinct? Where am I supposed to go vote tomorrow?”

On the eve of Election Day, many voters are also walking in to drop off their absentee ballots. That includes Pam Lanier and her mother, Pat.

“I came to make sure her vote, my vote, and her husband’s vote were submitted,” Pam told Sáenz. “He’s got Alzheimer’s and doesn’t come out, and I wanted to make sure -- it was important this year these votes go in.”

According to election data in Mecklenburg County, more than 460,000 voters have cast their ballots so far.

“That’s over 50% of my voter registration, so those are fantastic numbers,” Dickerson said.

The total turnout in Mecklenburg County during the 2020 presidential race was roughly 569,000. We’re about 108,000 votes shy of that going into Tuesday.

“I’m hoping we go with the most votes ever,” Pam said.

Many are wondering how soon before results will trickle in. According to Dickerson, here’s what we’re expecting in Mecklenburg County.

7:30 p.m., absentee ballots will be counted first, likely posted as soon as polls close.

8:30 p.m., early in-person votes will start to be published

11-11:30 p.m., a majority of votes, including those made on Election Day, should be posted

The polls will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in North Carolina, and from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. in South Carolina. If you’re in line when the polls close, stay in line.

No matter where you’re voting, remember to bring a valid form of identification.

If you haven’t voted yet, be sure to see The Political Beat Candidate Guide before making your choice.

(VIDEO: North Carolina breaks early voting record)

North Carolina breaks early voting record

©2024 Cox Media Group