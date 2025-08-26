What new Charlotte 49ers coach will earn

CHARLOTTE — From family travel arrangements and the kind of car he drives to the size and compensation of his coaching staff, almost every conceivable aspect of running a college football program can be found in the five-year agreement signed last month by new Charlotte 49ers head coach Tim Albin.

The 59-year-old coach was hired in December to replace Biff Poggi, who lasted less than two seasons, finishing with a record of 6-16. Albin came to Charlotte from Ohio University, where he won 10 games for the past three seasons in a row.

According to the memorandum of agreement signed by Albin and UNC Charlotte administrators, Albin will earn a base salary of $500,000 annually and receive supplemental yearly payments from the school’s athletic foundation of $400,000 in 2025, 2026 and 2027 and $500,000 in 2028 and 2029.

Poggi earned $1 million combined annually. These figures do not include outside endorsements and other supplemental income.

