What we know about the suspect in the latest light rail stabbing

CHARLOTTE — Channel 9 is learning more about the suspect in the stabbing that took place Friday.

33-year-old Oscar Solarzano is in the Mecklenburg County Jail under no bond. Officials told Channel 9 that Solarzano entered the country illegally and it’s not the first time. They say he was deported before. That’s part of the reason why he’s being held under no bond.

Police said that Friday afternoon he provoked a fight with the victim in this case and that he was armed with a large fixed blade knife, similar to a butcher knife or a large hunting knife and that he stabbed the victim in the chest.

That happened on the Blue Line as it was headed up Brevard Court toward the University Area. Passengers came to his aid and called police, fire and MEDIC to assist.

Fortunately it looks like the 24-year-old victim will survive. At last report, he was listed in critical but stable condition.

CATS’ Interim CEO Brent Cagle put out the following statement Saturday:

“We are disappointed that a verbal altercation escalated to the point of a stabbing incident on a Blue Line train Friday evening. Through close collaboration between CATS private security team (PSS) and CMPD, a suspect was apprehended swiftly following the incident. Since August, CATS, together with our partners, have taken a proactive and robust approach to keep employees and passengers as safe as possible by deploying additional off-duty CMPD officers, private security personnel, new technology and safety reporting tools. Violence has no place in our community, including on public transit. Individuals who believe public transit can be used as an area to settle grievances through violent altercations are not welcome on our system. We will continue to work with our partners at CMPD as well as our private security team to ensure everyone rides appropriately on public transit. We will not compromise on the safety of our customers and employees.”

Solarzano has been charged with attempted first-degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon, carrying a concealed weapon and being intoxicated and disruptive.

His first court appearance is scheduled for Monday and right now, he is under an immigration detainer.

