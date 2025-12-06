Suspect named after man stabbed in chest on light rail train in north Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — A suspect has been named after a man was stabbed in the chest on a light rail train in north Charlotte Friday evening.

Oscar Solarzano, whose address is listed as the Roof Above homeless center, is charged with attempted first-degree murder, AWDW serious injury, breaking/entering a motor vehicle, carrying a concealed weapon, and being intoxicated and disruptive.

Oscar Solarzano. (MCSO.)

Solarzano is accused of stabbing Kenyon Dobie near North Brevard Street and East 22nd Street, where the train appeared to have stopped between stations. Police responded to the scene, and crime scene tape was observed inside the train.

Channel 9 crews could see investigators dusting a nearby bicycle as part of the investigation. CATS has implemented a bus bridge between CTC and 36th Street to accommodate passengers during the disruption.

Solarzano is being held in jail without bond inside the Mecklenburg County jail and will appear in court on Monday morning.

