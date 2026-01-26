‘Whatever they need’: Stores in Lenoir work to open, provide necessities in storm

CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. — Businesses across the Charlotte-area are working to reopen after an ice storm caused dangerous roads and some power outages.

And a shop in Lenoir told Channel 9’s Dave Faherty that they were getting creative to reopen and service their community.

Faherty reported that roads are clearing in Downtown Lenoir and crews are working around the clock to make that happen.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation began working on clearing secondary roads in Caldwell County at 8 a.m.

Beecher Anderson Road near Downtown Lenoir was covered in snow and sleet, Faherty reported. Secondary roads in Colletsville were still seeing icy conditions from the storm.

Christie Watson and her son-in-law were using an ATV to get to Cubbard Express, where they work.

“Even our Four Wheel Drive truck wouldn’t make it because it’s so bad,” Watson said. “To get here, we used the four-wheeler. We opened up yesterday to make sure people could get kerosene, gas, whatever they need.”

Blueride Energy said only a few dozen customers were experiencing outages throughout the storm. By Monday morning, power was restored.

WATCH: Secondary roads remain icy in the Foothills

