Where are the best colleges in the nation, and which are in the Carolinas?

NORTH CAROLINA — A new study ranked the best colleges and universities in the nation, and a North Carolina school broke into the top 10.

WalletHub compared more than 800 higher-education institutions in the U.S. across 30 measures in seven categories.

Student selectivity, cost and financing, and career incomes were some of the categories that metrics like student-faculty ratio and graduate rate fell into.

Duke University was the only North Carolina school to land in the top 10 universities, with a total score of 76.52. The highest ranked was Yale with a score of 79.07.

The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill ranked 61st in the nation and Davidson College was 70th.

North Carolina State University was 82nd.

The data applies to undergraduate students.

Click here to read the full study from WalletHub.

(WATCH BELOW: Duke University offering free tuition to many students in the Carolinas)

Duke University offering free tuition to many students in the Carolinas





©2023 Cox Media Group