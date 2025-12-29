Where to take your old Christmas tree in the Charlotte area

CHARLOTTE — With Christmas Day wrapped up for 2025, you may be wondering what to do with your formerly festive tree.

In many towns in the Charlotte area, waste collection will take your tree during curbside pickup. You should place your tree at the curb for yard waste collection on your normally scheduled day, and make sure it’s free of any decorations.

In Charlotte, natural Christmas tree selection will start on Jan. 1. Find more information at this link.

Hickory residents can learn more at this link.

Concord residents must have their trees out at the curb by 6 a.m. on collection day.

Waxhaw has a similar program through Jan. 30 that includes wreaths and garland.

In Rock Hill, you can submit a service request by noon the day before your collection day.

If you miss your pickup day, you can also take your tree to one of Mecklenburg County’s recycling centers:

(VIDEO: Trend of rising temperatures impacts Charlotte’s Christmas weather)

Trend of rising temperatures impacts Charlotte’s Christmas weather

©2025 Cox Media Group