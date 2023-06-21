Which of Charlotte’s suburbs are the safest?

The droves of people moving to the Charlotte region every year have a variety of factors to consider in choosing a place to live. That includes proximity to one’s workplace or preferred school, affordability, amenities — and, for many, safety.

A recent analysis by SmartAsset found Davidson and Concord to be the best bets locally on that latter measure.

To determine its ranking of “America’s Safest Suburbs,” SmartAsset studied 370 suburbs of the nation’s 100 largest cities. In addition to rates of violent and property crime, the analysis weighed several other measures of safety, including mortality rates for traffic accidents and drug poisoning as well as the percentage of the population that drinks alcohol excessively. It also considered median household incomes and housing costs to measure each suburb’s affordability.

Keep reading here on how local suburbs stacked up.

CMPD: Kia, Hyundai thefts up 1,800%; violent crime trends down





