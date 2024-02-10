Which restaurants didn’t make the grade in January?

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte Business Journal is continuing its monthly review of health code inspections for food establishments in Mecklenburg County.

Establishments listed in this feature received grades of either a “B” or “C” when inspected during the month of January, according to data pulled Feb. 6 from the N.C. Public Health Inspections’ online database. Restaurants, food stands, mobile-food operators and push carts are included in the review.

A total of 993 such establishments, 15 of which scored below a 90, were inspected in Mecklenburg County last month. For those with a “B” or “C” grade in January that have since been reinspected, the updated score is noted in the summary.

On the list of restaurants scoring below 90 are a Wendy’s, an IHOP and a Mac’s Speed Shop. See which locations and the rest of the list on CBJ’s website here.

