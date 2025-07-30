Whistleblower sues Silfab Solar for alleged wrongful termination

FORT MILL, S.C. — A former Silfab Solar employee is suing the company after he claims he was fired after notifying authorities they were working employees in the plant warehouse without the proper permits.

Court documents show Jason Rhodes, of Lancaster County, worked as a quality control technician for Silfab until July 7, when he says the company terminated his employment.

Rhodes contacted the Senior Fire Marshall for Fort Mill on June 23, resulting in a surprise inspection of the facility.

Silfab Solar was issued a stop work order and was forced to shut down.

In a statement from Silfab, the company denied Rhodes’ claims, adding they plan to “vigorously defend the suit.”

Silfab also addressed the stop work order, saying they would like to move on from the incident to become “one of the most advanced and safest solar assembly facilities in the country.”

The company noted that they cooperated with local officials, quickly addressing and fixing the concerns raised.

