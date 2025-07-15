Silfab Solar picks up violations before official opening

FORT MILL, S.C. — Silfab Solar hasn’t officially opened its plant in Fort Mill yet, but a new report outlines violations and unsafe conditions discovered inside.

York County officials found that people were working inside the facility when they shouldn’t have been there; they also found combustible materials on site with no working fire alarm.

Channel 9’s Tina Terry filed an open records request for details after the violations led county leaders to issue a stop work order. That order has since been lifted, but neighbors say they’re concerned after reading more about the violations.

“It’s alarming considering the quantity of chemicals they intend on storing on site,” said Scott Jensen with Citizens Alliance for Government Integrity, a group of neighbors speaking out against Silfab.

County inspectors found the violations inside Silfab Solar after a complaint led to the inspection three weeks ago. York County issued the stop work order notice to Silfab in June, saying construction at the site was being carried out in a dangerous and unsafe manner.

The county’s report lists the specific violations, including employees working inside the building with no certificate of occupancy. Exits were obstructed, exit lights weren’t working, fuel tanks were stored too close to the building, and there was no working fire alarm or sprinkler system.

“It speaks to me that they’re willing to cut corners and likely cut corners,” Jensen said.

County leaders lifted the stop work order a few days later. On Tuesday, Terry asked Silfab if changes had been made to prevent violations from happening again and what the company wants to say to neighbors who have already expressed safety concerns about chemicals in the plant.

The company didn’t respond to those specific questions, but said, in part: “On June 27, York County returned to Silfab Solar to verify corrections. The County confirmed that the items required were completed.”

There’s no word yet on when Silfab will officially open, but neighbors are fighting it. They’ve asked local and state authorities, along with a judge, to revoke Silfab’s permits.

