Who are Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools’ highest-paid employees?

CHARLOTTE — The 28 highest-paid employees of Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools oversee operations for the entire district.

Among those in the top spots for 2023 are newly appointed superintendent Crystal Hill, the district’s cabinet members, attorneys, department directors and six learning community superintendents who are tasked with increasing instructional leadership at the schools under their purview.

Hill was named superintendent in May after serving as interim superintendent since December. She joined CMS about a year ago as chief of staff and was previously chief academic officer for Cabarrus County Schools. Hill’s four-year contract, with an annual salary of $300,000, goes into effect on July 1.

Three high-school principals are the highest-paid employees at individual schools, each earning $156,895. In total, 10 principals ranked among the top 50 highest-paid CMS employees. For the entire district, 263 employees earned six-figure paychecks.

Read more here.

VIDEO: CMS says it won’t allow father to walk across stage to accept son’s diploma

CMS says it won’t allow father to walk across stage to accept son’s diploma

©2023 Cox Media Group