3 arrested after copper wire thefts at Rockingham solar farm

RICHMOND COUNTY, N.C. — Several people are facing charges following a lengthy investigation into thefts and damage of copper wire from solar farms across Richmond County, according to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say they are linked to thefts at a solar farm on County Home Road in Rockingham.

Roger Gathings and Christopher Heflin were charged with felony conspiracy to commit larceny of nonferrous metals and felony possession of stolen property. They are also facing additional charges of Injuring an Energy Facility, and First Degree Trespass to Infrastructure.

Savannah Mills, 28, of Cordova was charged felony obtaining property by false pretense and felony possession of stolen property.

Deputies said they expect additional arrests in this case.

In a social media post they said, “Copper theft at solar farms is a rising global issue, with thieves targeting valuable cabling, causing damage that can exceed $100,000 and prolonged repair times...investigators remain dedicated to pursuing and resolving additional cases involving these thefts in Richmond County.”

WATCH: ICE picks up alleged gang member from Mecklenburg County after deadly shooting

ICE picks up alleged gang member from Mecklenburg County after deadly shooting

©2026 Cox Media Group