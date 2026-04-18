Driver arrested after man, child die in Caldwell County hit-and-run

LENOIR, N.C. — A driver was arrested after he fled a crash scene where an 11-year-old and a 78-year-old died.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to the scene at U.S. Highway 64 near Union Baptist Road in Caldwell County around 10:45 p.m. Friday.

Troopers said the initial crash involved a 2006 Honda Civic and a 2018 Ford F-150. The F-150 crossed the center line, collided with the Civic, ran off the roadway and struck a guard rail and utility pole.

The driver of the F-150 fled the scene on foot, troopers said. The Civic stopped sideways in the roadway.

Then, a 2015 Ford F-250 collided with the Civic that was stopped in the roadway.

The driver of the F-150 was found in the woods nearby and taken into custody. The 20-year-old Matthew Braden Frye was not injured.

The driver and passenger of the Civic both succumbed to their injuries at the scene. Officials said the driver was 78-year-old Pink Grant Lackey. The front-seat passenger was 11 years old.

The driver of the F-250, 22-year-old Barret Samuel Belk, was not injured in the crash, troopers said.

Investigators said that they believe speed and impairment were contributing factors in the crash.

Frye was arrested and charged with two counts of felony death by motor vehicle, driving while impaired, driving after consuming alcohol under the age of 21, and improper passing.

Additional charges are pending, troopers said.

The road was closed for several hours during the investigation.

The Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office asked motorists to avoid the area during the road closure and warned of power outages.

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