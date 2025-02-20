Who Charlotte is up against with CIAA bid

CHARLOTTE — Baltimore and Charlotte are the only two cities certain to bid for the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association’s basketball tournament, but other candidates could be considered through mid-April, a conference executive told CBJ.

Marcus Clarke, CIAA senior associate commissioner for championships, told CBJ that a couple of smaller cities contacted the conference last month inquiring about a potential bid and remain in discussions. Clarke said Baltimore and Charlotte have expressed their commitment to submit bids.

Baltimore will host this year’s CIAA Tournament Feb. 25 through March 1.

The conference is looking for a host city for the 2027, 2028 and 2029 basketball tournaments. The CIAA combines its men’s and women’s tournaments in one city, a different format than many other college conferences.

Charlotte hosted the CIAA Tournament for 15 years starting in 2006. During that span, spending by visiting fans and organizers at local hotels, restaurants, bars and other businesses totaled $400 million, according to studies by the visitors authority. Tourism executives have credited the event with helping Charlotte land the 2012 Democratic National Convention and the 2019 NBA All-Star Game.

