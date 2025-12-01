Why Rock Hill area schools are facing enrollment declines

ROCK HILL, S.C. — All six school districts in the Rock Hill region are experiencing enrollment declines, a surprising trend in an area known for significant population growth.

The Clover School District, one of the affected districts, has reported a decrease in enrollment from 9,038 students last year to 8,987 this year, according to recent state enrollment figures.

“The explanation for the decline requires you to look back at your calendar five years ago,” said Stephanie Knott, spokeswoman for the Clover School District.

