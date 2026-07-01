Why so many things Charlotte have ‘hornets’ in the name

Why is Charlotte nicknamed the “Hornets’ Nest?” Historians say it dates back to the Revolutionary War, when British Gen. Lord Cornwallis reportedly called the city a “hornets’ nest of rebellion” after fierce resistance from local patriots. While there’s no written proof of the quote, the story has endured for more than two centuries and remains a key part of Charlotte’s identity, which include:

The Charlotte Hornets.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department’s logo.

The local Girl Scouts chapter, the Hornets’ Nest Council.

Hornets Nest Elementary.

Hornets Nest Park

Even, loosely, the WBNA team in the late 1990s and early 2000s: The Charlotte Sting.

What is the hornet connection?

Action 9’s Jason Stoogenke stopped by the Charlotte Museum of History.

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Historian Nolan Dahm works there and explained that the British, including the general, Lord Cornwallis, occupied Charlotte in September 1780. The story goes that American troops put up so much resistance: “Cornwallis apparently called Charlotte a ‘hornets’ nest of rebellion.’”

“This would have been him telling it to one of his advisors or writing back to the king or something like that,” Dahm said.

There’s no written proof. But -- a few decades later -- in the early 1800s -- a man named John McKnitt Alexander started spreading the story, and it stuck. The museum has some of his weapons.

Dawn Schmitz is with UNC Charlotte and helped put together an exhibit on the hornets’ topic. It’s at the Atkins Library until July 14.

As for Gen. Cornwallis, “He had been surprised at the fierce fighting here. There were ambushes. There were surprise attacks. Constant harassment,” Schmitz said.

And as for Charlotteans ever since, “Who wouldn’t want to be known as a people who stand up for themselves and their neighbors?” Schmitz said.

In October 1780, there was a skirmish in the northern part of Mecklenburg County: the Battle of McIntyre’s Farm. The British had it in hand but ran into problems when they disturbed some beehives. It became known as the “Battle of the Bees” but has nothing to do with the Hornets’ tradition.

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