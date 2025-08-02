Why urban areas are more at risk for flooding

CHARLOTTE — Pop-up storms are a common occurrence during summer in Western North Carolina, but the risk of flooding varies significantly depending on the area’s level of development.

Flood risk is influenced not just by the amount of rainfall but by where it falls. Urban areas, with their extensive pavement, rooftops, and parking lots, are more susceptible to flooding as rainwater quickly turns into runoff, overwhelming storm drains and flooding low-lying streets. In contrast, rural areas with more natural ground cover like forests and fields allow rain to soak into the soil, reducing the likelihood of flooding unless the rain persists for hours.

According to WLOS, urban planning and infrastructure play a crucial role in mitigating flood risks, especially in densely populated areas.

WATCH: Water gushes, floods Uptown street

Water gushes, floods Uptown street

©2025 Cox Media Group