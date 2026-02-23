Wife, mother missing since 2001 found alive in North Carolina

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — There has been a bizarre turn in the search for a wife and mother who has been missing since 2001.

The Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office says a tip led them to find Michele Smith, who vanished on a shopping trip in Eden, North Carolina.

Deputies say Smith was alive and well, living somewhere else in the state.

They say she requested that they don’t share her whereabouts.

One of Smith’s children posted on Facebook that their mother chose her new life.

