Victim identified as missing mother in west Charlotte homicide

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department identified Frezja Matisse Baker as the victim in Thursday’s death investigation in west Charlotte.

Baker, a 31-year-old mother, was reported missing Dec. 4.

Family members said that Baker called them at 10:30 p.m. to say that she was an hour away but didn’t hear from her again.

Officers said Baker was found unresponsive inside a car along Sanders Avenue around 9:35 a.m. Thursday.

The investigation is now considered a homicide. It is active and ongoing. Anyone with information about the case is urged to contact police.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

VIDEO: Family of missing mother pleads for her safe return