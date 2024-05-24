Wife of paramedic who died on duty receives help from the community

CHARLOTTE — It’s been a year since a Charlotte paramedic died on the job, leaving behind a wife and four children.

Tayne Hayes said her life hasn’t been the same since she lost her husband, Mark after he suffered from a medical emergency while on duty last year.

He worked for MEDIC for over 20 years.

He and Taryn also loved to adopt, and in the past year, the adoption of their fourth child was finalized.

“He loved to serve people. Not only our family but also our community. It was a calling for him, and he definitely felt like it was something God wanted him to do,” Taryn said.

Taryn said that while nothing will ever replace him, the money she has received from GoFundMe has greatly helped her and their children.

“It allowed me to pay off our van, so not having car payments has been amazing. I was still working at that time, so it helped with daycare costs. I’m staying home now, and honestly, it’s because of things like Tunnel to Towers to pay off our mortgage and pay off our van; that’s the only way I’m able to stay home with our kids,” Taryn elaborated.

