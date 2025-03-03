Wildfires prompt evacuations across the Carolinas over the weekend

By late Sunday afternoon, The AP adds, the fire department announced that Carolina Forest evacuees could return home.
In North Carolina, the U.S. Forest Service said crews were working to contain multiple wildfires burning in four forests across the state on Sunday.
East of Charlotte, one of those fires stretched across about 400 acres at Uwharrie National Forest, The AP reports. The Forest Service confirmed it had made progress on the blaze, reaching about one-third containment by Sunday afternoon.
In western North Carolina, residents were evacuated Saturday as Polk County officials confirmed a fire in the area reached about 500 acres in size.
The North Carolina Forest Service was conducting water drops and back-burning operations on the ground, and officials told residents to expect a lot of smoke during those operations.
Becky Oliver told Channel 9 that as soon as she learned about the Melrose fire, she jumped into action to help a friend’s mom evacuate with her.
“I needed to get her out because I knew that she was not supposed to drive. And so I called my girlfriend, we’ve been friends since high school. I came over and helped get her stuff together so we could go,” Oliver said.
As of 8 p.m. Sunday night, crews said the fire was 30 percent contained.
