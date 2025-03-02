South Carolina governor declares state of emergency to support wildfire response

COULMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster declared a state of emergency on Sunday morning to support wildfire response across the state.

The South Carolina Forestry Commission issued a State Forester’s Burning Ban for all counties across the state on Saturday, prohibiting all outdoor burning. The burn ban remains in effect.

There are ongoing response operations for more than 175 wildfires, according to the South Carolina State Fire Marshal. These fires are impacting 4,200 acres in counties across the state, including Horry, Spartanburg, Oconee, Union, and Pickens Counties.

McMaster said the state of emergency will enhance resources and ongoing emergency response.

“This State of Emergency ensures that our first responders, who are working tirelessly and risking their lives to protect our communities from these wildfires, have the resources they need,” McMaster said. “Dangerous wildfire conditions require that a statewide burning ban remain in effect until further notice. Those who violate this ban will be subject to criminal prosecution.”

Officials ask that South Carolina residents stay informed through official emergency sources and call 911 to report any immediate threats.

