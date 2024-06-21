Willie Nelson to miss Outlaw Music Fest in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — Country music legend Willie Nelson is on the road again with his Outlaw Music Festival this summer but he won’t be performing at the show in Charlotte on Saturday.

On Friday, PNC Music Pavilion posted on social media that the “Whiskey River” singer “is not feeling well, and per doctor’s orders, has been advised to rest for the next four days.”

According to the post, Nelson’s son Lukas Nelson and the Family Band “along with a few guests will perform a special set to include Willie’s classics and other songs.”

Other artists scheduled to be at the festival on Saturday, including Bob Dylan, and Robert Plant and Alison Krauss, will still be performing.

VIDEO: What You Need To Know About Willie Nelson

