Here’s who’s playing at Charlotte’s largest amphitheaters this season

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte’s largest amphitheaters, PNC Music Pavilion and the recently renamed Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre (formerly Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre) are open for the 2023 season. The lineups for the venues include country favorites such as Shania Twain, Eric Church and Willie Nelson, rocks legends Peter Frampton and Foreigner, as well as popular artists such as Janet Jackson, Snoop Dogg and Maggie Rogers.

We’ve listed the schedule for each venue below, as well as some useful information you need to know before you head out to catch a show.

All events will use mobile entry, which means that your mobile device will be used to get into the show. Tickets will not be emailed or available for printing.

Pro tips: If you’ve purchased tickets for a group and some people in the group plan to come separately, you can transfer the tickets directly by using the Live Nation app. Also, before entering the gate, increase the brightness of your phone screen to help with scanning. Click here for more information on mobile ticketing.

You can also keep your cash at home. All points of sale at the venues will be cashless — only credit and debit cards or mobile pay (Apple Pay and Google Pay) will be accepted.

Only clear bags no larger than 12″ x 6″ x 12″ or unclear bags no larger than 6″ x 9″ are allowed in the venues. This applies to all bags including totes, clutches, and fanny packs.

Another pro tip: Concertgoers are allowed to bring in one factory-sealed bottle of water up to one gallon in size. Aluminum bottles and refillable plastic water bottles are permitted but must be empty when entering the venue. Complimentary water fill stations are located at PNC Music Pavilion at Guest Services inside Gate 2. Guests are also permitted to bring food in a clear plastic bag up to one gallon in size. These policies are subject to change based on artist requests or safety considerations.

Parking at PNC Music Pavilion is free. Parking at Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre costs $20 for most shows.

Some artists may require additional safety protocols, which are subject to change, so check the specific event page closer to the event date for the latest information. Ticketholders will also receive direct emails with important information leading up to the show.

PNC MUSIC PAVILION

Janet Jackson – May 12

Godsmack – May 21

Dead & Company – May 30

Dierks Bentley – June 17

Weezer – June 24

Big Time Rush – June 27

Shania Twain – June 28

Peso Pluma – June 29

Kidz Bop – July 2

Matchbox Twenty – July 11

Boy George and Culture Club – July 19

Fall Out Boy – July 21

Sam Hunt – July 22

Mudvayne – July 23

Jodeci – July 28

Post Malone – July 29

Lil Durk – July 30

Disturbed – July 31

Bret Michaels – Aug. 6

Snoop Dogg and Wiz Khalifa – Aug. 8

Foreigner – Aug. 9

Jason Aldean – Aug. 10

Gov’t Mule – Aug. 11

Rüfüs Du Sol – Aug. 12

Pentatonix – Aug. 13

50 Cent – Aug. 16

The Offspring – Aug. 18

The Smashing Pumpkins – Aug. 22

Lynyrd Skynyrd and ZZ Top – Sept. 1

Tenacious D – Sept. 6

Outlaw Music Festival featuring Willie Nelson, Tedeschi Trucks Band, String Cheese Incident and others – Sept. 9

Nickelback – Sept. 12

Odesza – Sept. 14

Avenged Sevenfold – Sept. 19

Eric Church – Sept. 23-24

Fuerza Regida’s Otra Peda Tour – Sept. 30

Luke Bryan – Oct. 7

Address: 707 Pavilion Blvd.

Website

SKYLA CREDIT UNION AMPHITHEATRE (formerly Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre)

Cody Jinks – May 11-12

Quinn XCII – May 14

Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue – June 2

Logic – June 10

Noah Kahan – June 13

Two Friends – June 22

Straight No Chaser Yacht Rock Tour – June 23

Melanie Martinez – June 24

Peter Frampton – June 25

Don Toliver – July 4

Young the Giant – July 15

Yellowcard – July 18

Louis Tomlinson – July 19

Maggie Rogers – July 24

Walker Hayes – July 29

Manchester Orchestra and Jimmy Eat World – July 30

Counting Crows – Aug. 1

Dirty Heads – Aug. 3

Jason Mraz – Aug. 5

Lindsey Stirling – Aug. 7

Tyler Childers – Aug. 15-16

Parker McCollum – Aug. 25

3 Doors Down – Sept. 2

Caamp – Sept. 8

The Australian Pink Floyd Show – Sept. 16

NE-YO with Robin Thicke and Mario – Sept. 20 (tickets go on sale June 16)

Janell Monáe – Oct. 2

Chevelle and Three Days Grace – Oct. 12

Address: 1000 NC Music Factory Blvd.

Website

