Wine Spectator honors several Charlotte-area restaurants

CHARLOTTE — Wine is a key feature at these Charlotte restaurants, with 20-plus establishments being honored in Wine Spectator’s 2024 Restaurant Awards program.

This year’s awards program recognized 3,777 dining destinations from all 50 states in the U.S. and more than 75 countries internationally.

Awards are broken down into three levels. There’s the Award of Excellence, for well-curated wine lists with about 90 selections or more — including some that are not easily found in retail stores.

The Best of Award of Excellence recognized those with around 350 selections or more and well-trained staff who can help customers make informed choices. The Grand Award is reserved for venues with wide-ranging, “world-class” selections typically offering 1,000 or more options.

Only 96 Grand Award winners were selected. None of those are in the Charlotte region, but North Carolina boasts one — The Angus Barn in Raleigh.

Wine Spectator highlighted 1,531 restaurants with the Best of Award of Excellence and 2,150 with the Award of Excellence.

