Wingate Elementary School unused space to be transformed into outdoor science lab

WINGATE, N.C. — Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina have announced they will be partnering with One Teach to transform Wingate Elementary School’s unused space into an outdoor science lab.

A group of volunteers as well as community members will be getting their hands dirty to transform the schoolyard into an active outdoor science lab that will provide students with access to hands-on science learning.

The space will include raised flower and vegetable beds, upcycle sheds, animal habitats, a little library, and a garden.

“Early childhood education is an important factor in improving the health of our communities. This project provides creative lessons for students to explore science in an outdoor classroom. We hope children will be excited about learning in this space,” said Cheryl Parquet, Director of Community Diversity and Engagement at Blue Cross NC. “This partnership with Out Teach and Union County Public Schools is a perfect illustration of how Blue Cross NC responds to the needs of each local community where we live, play, work and serve.”

Out Teach is a national education nonprofit that helps schools and districts reimagine science education by empowering teachers and opening the outside to inspire elementary school students.

