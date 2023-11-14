CMS voting on new south Charlotte relief school name

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte Mecklenburg School board members plan to vote on the name of the new South County relief high school.

There are three options that the board will choose from:

Creekside High School

Reginald Hawkins High School

Ballantyne Ridge High School

Superintendent Dr. Crystal Hill backs Ballantyne Ridge.

The school will relieve overcrowding at Ardrey Kell, Myers Park and South Mecklenburg high schools.

The school is under construction on North Community House Road in Ballantyne.

