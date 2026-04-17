Wingate man charged with attempted murder following domestic assault investigation

WINGATE, N.C. — A Wingate man has been charged with attempted murder after a domestic assault led to his wife being airlifted to a hospital.

The Union County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home for an active disturbance on Wednesday night around 8 p.m.

Officials said a man was physically assaulting his wife. When deputies approached, the man pulled a knife and turned it on himself, injuring his neck.

Deputies said they were able to take the man into custody and render lifesaving aid to him and his wife.

The woman sustained multiple puncture wounds across her body and had to be airlifted to a nearby hospital, deputies said. She is now stable.

Officials said the man was also sent to a hospital to treat his self-inflicted injuries.

Crime Scene Investigators responded to the Wingate home to collect evidence. They identified the offender as Augusto Rendon.

Rendon was charged with attempted first-degree murder. He is receiving medical care, but will be sent to a detention center once he is cleared, officials said.

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