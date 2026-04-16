Water restrictions issued in Carolinas as drought worsens

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — People across the Carolinas are learning to live with new water restrictions as drought conditions worsen.

Iredell Water recently issued mandatory restrictions for all of its customers. On Thursday, Charlotte Water announced it will implement voluntary restrictions on nonessential water use, such as watering your lawn or washing your car.

Water companies are asking customers to do their part in response to extreme drought conditions impacting much of the area. With little rain in the forecast and warmer temperatures ahead, these restrictions will be in place until further notice.

“I just hope we start getting some rain again because we definitely need it,” Randy Hobbs, an Iredell County resident, said. “Since I planted my garden, it hasn’t rained a bit, and we need some water.”

Iredell Water serves more than 28,000 people in the area. Their restrictions limit outdoor use, enforcing a schedule for lawn watering and a ban on nonessential uses, like filling pools or washing cars.

On Thursday, Charlotte Water announced voluntary water restrictions.

Iredell Water’s general manager, Danny Sloan, says they want to cut water usage by 10%.

“If everyone makes small changes, it adds up quickly and helps us avoid more severe restrictions later,” Sloan said.

Daytime watering is prohibited, and people can only water lawns one night a week on either Saturday or Sunday, depending on their address.

Michael Connor has lived in Iredell County all of his life and says he was frustrated to hear of all the restrictions at first.

“I feel a certain way for you telling me to slow down using my water that I already pay for,” he said.

However, he quickly changed his tune, saying it may be a necessary step.

“I would start to think twice about overusing water or just letting water run because if we are in a drought, people can’t control that,” Connor said. “That’s just nature. That’s just life. We have to come together as a community and try to fix those kind of things.”

If drought conditions continue, officials say even stricter limits could be on the way.

The current restrictions are only for Iredell Water Corporation customers. They are monitoring water demand, system conditions and drought status on a weekly basis. Other systems located in Iredell County, such as the City of Statesville, Energy United Water Corporation and the Town of Troutman, have their own restrictions in place. Customers should check with their specific provider for details.

Charlotte Water is part of the Catawba-Wateree Drought Management Advisory Group. Officials say the extended dry weather has placed the basin in Stage 1 drought, meaning residents are encouraged to conserve water on a voluntary basis.

Duke Energy has also made operational adjustments at their facilities to preserve water and ensure public safety.

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