Wingate to vote on future of its police department

WINGATE, N.C. — The future of the Wingate Police Department will be decided tonight as town commissioners vote on whether to disband the agency and contract with the Union County Sheriff’s Office.

The proposal involves replacing the current Wingate Police Department, which has seven officers, with four full-time deputies from the sheriff’s office for an annual cost of $300,000.

This move is considered to be more cost-effective and addresses issues of officer turnover.

The mayor has expressed intentions to negotiate severance packages for the Wingate officers if the department is disbanded. Additionally, the sheriff’s office has stated that current Wingate officers can apply to work there.

The decision to potentially disband the Wingate Police Department comes amid concerns over officer turnover, which has been cited as a significant reason for the proposed change.

The town believes that contracting with the Sheriff’s Office could provide more stability and be financially beneficial.

